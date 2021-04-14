American Airlines to begin nonstop service from Nashville to Orlando, Raleigh-Durham this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — American Airlines will soon offer more direct flights out of Nashville.

The company announced an addition of nonstop routes to Orlando, Florida and to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina starting June 5.

“This welcome announcement by American Airlines is another excellent example of how confidence in the Nashville market remains strong as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “These new routes add to BNA’s ever-growing portfolio of travel options that benefit the region we serve.”

Service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport from Nashville International Airport will run twice daily Mondays through Fridays and once daily on the weekends. Service to Orlando International Airport will run once weekly on Saturdays through Labor Day.