American Heart Association hosts more CPR training for minorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The American Heart Association hosted dozens of CPR trainings throughout February's Heart Month with a focus on training those in minority communities.

This focus has been years in the works for the American Heart Association (AHA). American College of Cardiology recently found that Black and Hispanic individuals were 41% less likely than white individuals to receive CPR when suffering cardiac arrest in public and 26% less likely to receive CPR when the cardiac arrest occurred at home.

These numbers and the fact that Black adults are 32% more likely to die from heart disease than white adults are the reasons why the American Heart Association spent countless hours this month teaching CPR to minority communities.

"Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in our community. And we're going to have to do things very differently if we want to turn that statistic around. And that means days like today, happening every weekend, not just in February, taking closing that gap and disparity seriously. Every day, not just Black History Month," explained Annie Thornhill, executive director of American Heart Association Nashville.

During February, the AHA's hosted 2-3 CPR trainings a day in an effort to educate more and more Tennesseans.

"We're keeping it simple. And honestly, we endeavor to keep it fun, because we want to hardcode that information. There's two steps, call 911; push hard and fast in the center of the chest. It doesn't have to be scary," stated Thornhill.

"I've been on a mission this month but my entire life I've trained over 300,000 people in CPR," said Dr. Catherine Brown, a CPR trainer for American Heart Association. "This month, I set out on a goal to do 100 and we far exceeded that number so far. We're probably close to 400 this month alone because life is why and we have to sound the alarm for CPR."

Brown led a CPR training for dozens at the Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church community on February 18.

"We had grandparents, parents, children — we had generations of people coming together to learn CPR," explained Brown. "So we were right in the heart of the ZIP code that's least likely to receive CPR. So that's what made this location and this day very special and impactful."

Brown started volunteering with AHA at the age of 16 with her mother. Years later she had to perform CPR on her own mother.

"It brought the reality this statistic that says the life that you may be called to help save is someone that you know or love is real for me," she recounted. "And when I look at families in the community, I know that life matters and family matters. But if they're not alive, we don't have those moments. So that's why this calling is so important. CPR can help save lives."

The North Nashville church has an older population—many of which had not learned CPR.

"Many of our members are well over half our 70 plus years of age, which is why it's so important to have the members learn CPR," explained Rev. Jeanine Miller, Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church worship administrator.

"I think with everyone being aware of what happened with Mr. Hamlin on the field, a young healthy man whose heart stopped. Awareness of the need to know CPR has just been heightened all over the country and certainly in our congregation," explained Miller. "But yeah, people were excited and, and grateful."

To find a training for your family or your organization, visit the AHA's CPR training finder.

