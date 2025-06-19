American Red Cross offers free summer babysitting classes for teens looking to build skills and earn money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If your preteen or teen is sitting at home this summer but wants to make a little money of their own, babysitting is always a good option.

But it's so important to know what to do in the event of an emergency when a child's parents aren't home.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp visited the American Red Cross office on Charlotte Avenue this week, where she learned more about free classes being offered to help babysitters get training that may save a life.

Chris Morse, who teaches the classes, says the training goes beyond just feeding and diapering babies.

"We do CPR with use of an AED, and we also cover life-threatening bleeding. Both courses also cover choking because that's a basic skill. We also cover some environmental emergencies and weather-related stuff."

Carrie also spoke with Jill Hernandez, who works in Digital Engagement with the Red Cross, says there's even an app that can help teens start learning from home.

"The childcare app is really for anyone to download and use, but it's specifically designed for babysitters to supplement their training in class."

We're told the app, which is available in the App Store or on Google Play, can also store important information, like a list of clients and other details babysitters may need.

The courses are all held in person and take one day to complete.

You can find a list of what classes are available here.

