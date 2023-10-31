American Red Cross warns of heater dangers as temperatures drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The American Red Cross says heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires nationwide.

As the temperatures suddenly drop across middle Tennessee over the next few days, some people may turn to things like a cooking range or oven to heat their home — something the Red Cross says you should never do.

"I think people say they'll get to it, and they suddenly realize, 'Oh no, it's cold, the HVAC companies are closed, but I've got to have heat tonight so I'll get the next best solution,'" Joel Sullivan with the American Red Cross. "Sometimes, that solution is the most dangerous solution."

But the single biggest culprit of home heating fires, the Red Cross says, is a space heater.

"Those heaters need to be on a solid, stable surface, three feet from any flammable material, and should be sitting on a non-flammable material like a hardwood or ceramic floor," Sullivan said.

The Red Cross says the more people who hear these warnings now will hopefully mean the fewer house fires they'll need to respond to — focusing on prevention.

They mentioned how oftentimes, folks in rural areas who experience house fires don't know they can reach out to the Red Cross.

As precautionary measure, Red Cross asks you to keep an eye out for your neighbors and let them know if they need help.

