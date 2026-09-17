Americana Music Association honors legends Robert Plant, Dolly Parton at the Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was quite the show at the Ryman Auditorium Wednesday night, as the Americana Music Association celebrated the artists who continue to shape the sound of Americana music.

The red carpet was buzzing with stars, bringing together established artists and some of the newcomers helping to carry Americana music forward. Brandi Carlile, Amy Grant, Jesse Welles, and Molly Tuttle were just a few of the big names making an appearance.

Inside, the show opened with a performance by Chris Stapleton and Tom Petty’s legendary band, The Heartbreakers, kicking off a night celebrating the artists and music at the heart of Americana. The Milk Carton Kids returned to host the ceremony.

One of the night's biggest honorees was a familiar face: rock legend Robert Plant. Fifteen years after winning Americana Album of the Year for “Band of Joy,” Plant returned to the Ryman — this time to receive the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Another highlight from Wednesday night's show was a tribute to Dolly Parton, who was recognized for her Lifetime Achievement and her impact on roots music. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers were also recognized for lifetime achievement.

If you want to watch the show at home, a special version of the program will be airing in the Austin City Limits time slot on PBS, premiering Nov. 21.

Here are some of the Winners:

Album of the Year: Snipe Hunter; Tyler Childers; Produced by Rick Rubin and Nick Sanborn

Artist of the Year: Molly Tuttle

Duo/Group of the Year: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Emerging Act of the Year: Ken Pomeroy

Song of the Year: "Returning to Myself," Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile

Instrumentalist of the Year: Mandy Fer

Dolly Parton, Robert Plant, and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Lifetime Achievement Awards