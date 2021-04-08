AmericanaFest announces return to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the pandemic shuddered live music for a year, Americana music is returning to Nashville in September for the AmereicanaFest. The music festival and conference is set for Sept. 22-25, 2021.

Festival passes are now on sale. The full schedule will be available later this summer.

Buy Tickets Here

Until then, organizers released a small breakdown of this year's four-day festival.

Wednesday - Friday: Learn from top music industry pros and artists as they talk about today's important topics and issues during many panels at The Westin Nashville, the home of our daytime conference.

Thursday - Saturday: Experience the joy of live music discovery at one of the hundreds of nighttime showcases at many premier venues in Nashville, TN.

Wednesday - Saturday: Check out incredible special events that highlight our community on Wednesday night and during the day throughout the whole week. These fun hangs are hosted by our friends and supporters.

Americana music's finest will be celebrated during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the ceremony are separate and will be on sale at a later date.