AmericanaFest returns as largest music event so far this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The largest music event the city has seen since the pandemic kicks off Wednesday, after CMA Fest and Bonnaroo were canceled.

Americana Fest will span across 30 venues in Music City bringing together around 200 artists and thousands of fans to honor the melting pot of music including folk, country, blues and soul.

Fans are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend a concert. Masks are required for all industry panels.

AmericanaFest will be bringing together legendary artists, the next generation of rising stars, fans, and industry professionals through Saturday.

Starting Wednesday, industry pros and artists will host panels at The Westin Nashville.

The majority of live music performances begin Thursday.

Back in 2018, the festival generated $14 million in direct visitor spending with a combined 29,000 fans.

While it's a fraction of the size of CMA Fest, it's known for having propelled artists such as The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers.

You can find the full schedule and lineup here.