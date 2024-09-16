AmericanaFest returns to Music City this week! Don't miss out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something to get into this week? AmericanaFest returns to Nashville on Tuesday, September 17!

From September 17th through the 21st, thousands of artists and fans will gather in Nashville to enjoy the sounds of roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music.

There is so much for you to enjoy and it's not limited to live performances. There's songwriter sessions, launch parties, information sessions and more!

While online tickets are no longer available, you can get a walk-up pass for $125 and $549 for Silver passes. We have a list of places you can pick up your pass here.

We suggest you download the AMERICANAFEST mobile app so you can know when and where your favorite artist will be taking the stage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.