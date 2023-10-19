Americans and Israelis arrive in Nashville escaping wartorn region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've all seen the heartbreaking images from overseas as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Now, some of those fleeing the destruction have arrived in Nashville.

The Nazarene Fund, with their partner in Israel, Shai Fund, and Mercury One sponsored a plane with 280 passengers that departed from Tel Aviv early Wednesday morning and arrived in Nashville in the afternoon.

A large contingent of Nashville's Jewish community greeted them.

The flight helped American citizens leave Israel to return home safely.

While the majority at the airport were in support of Israel, at least two passers-by expressed their support for Palestine.

"We welcome people, we have southern hospitality, we have love for all people," said Barbara Ann Jeter, who was there to support Israel.

Passengers were not charged for their place on the flight, provided as a humanitarian service for those in need.