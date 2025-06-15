Amid bad weather, festivalgoers lament Bonnaroo cancellation

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroo festival goers are headed home early.

The remainder of the 4-day music festival was canceled because of the threat of severe weather, according to organizers.

The move changed plans for many people who spent time and money to get to Tennessee this weekend.

"We put a lot into this...months of planning...it took a week to get all our stuff in the car, figure out what we needed," said one attendee, Kate Sturgill.

"We're like up in the ankles with mud and water, and we had tents flooding...it was really a bad situation," remembered Stephanie Mate.

Mate's security team traveled from Idaho for the festival, just to lose out on a work opportunity. They were prepared to act as security for the rest of Bonnaroo.

"It can bankrupt a company real quick because of insurances and rain policies and refunding everybody — it's a big loss for everybody," she said.

Ronnie Robinson made a 24-hour drive from Colorado, but he's staying optimistic.

"Sometimes life gives you some hard punches but you take it and you just make the best of it," he said, before he and his friends pulled out of a local gas station to head back home.

Bonnaroo organizers say they will refund all 1-day admission tickets and provide a 75% refund for all 4-day tickets.

