Amid FAFSA delays, colleges extend deposit deadlines to help students in limbo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Colleges across the country are taking a step to help incoming students make informed decisions about college tuition.

Here in Nashville, Belmont University is extending its enrollment deposit deadline after a snag with the system designed to help students get financial aid.

"It has just put high school seniors in a place where they're unsure how much college is going to cost them," said Chris Gage with enrollment services at Belmont.

"When you're talking about a massive investment, college education, it's in the best interest of the students to give them as much time as possible."

In recent months, thousands have had major trouble with FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. An updated system to make FAFSA an easier process for students led to website glitches and subsequent delays in financial aid information for months.

"I was like, 'oh, I can't even get into the website right now,'" remembered high school senior Corlei Morris.

Morris plans to go to Belmont University and applied for financial aid through FAFSA. She said although she's already committed to Belmont, she knows the extra month will help several other students and families who are in a similar situation.

"College has gotten a lot more expensive over the years and having to worry about debt in their future, I think that plays the biggest role," she explained.

Gage says Belmont received 11,000 FAFSA applications this cycle. They're currently working on financial aid packages and hope to have them out by mid-April.

He adds it's not too late for seniors to file for FAFSA if they haven't already done so.

