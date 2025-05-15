Amid ICE arrests, Latino sports group pauses game activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the stands of the Geodis Park stadium Wednesday night, Nashville SC was missing some of its biggest supporters.

La Brigada De Oro, the Hispanic community that backs the club, says it's taking a break from going to the matches and any pre-game activities after recent ICE activity across Middle Tennessee.

Abel Acosta, who helped start the group, says their organization is all about celebrating their heritage and soccer in Nashville. They hold tailgates and attend every game. But in recent weeks, unexpected ICE arrests have shaken the community.

“Terrifying, honestly," said Acosta. "You don’t want to feel persecuted, you don’t want to feel targeted...and that’s exactly what’s going on.”

While Acosta made the hard decision to pause all group activities, he said it's not about the team. They still support Nashville SC but say this is about supporting something bigger than the sport.

“Going to the stadium or coming to the stadium, our people are being targeted more than anything," he explained. “Our decision to pause was not because La Brigada, our members, are illegal...it’s because, again, what’s happening in our community."

