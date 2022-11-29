Amid inflation, foster families need help on Giving Tuesday more than ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inflation is hard on everyone, but it's especially tough on families who take in foster kids. That’s why, on Giving Tuesday, the Tennessee Alliance for Kids is raising money to help.

“We are seeing a rise in the emergent and ongoing needs,” Fran Maynard said.

When social workers call for diapers or other emergency items, the nonprofit springs into action.

“And those gifts who come in right now through the end of year allow Tennessee Alliance For Kids to say yes when those needs come in for bunk beds, mattresses, pack 'n plays, car seats — all of those needs that could be an obstacle for a family saying, 'yes, we could take in a sibling set of 3,'" Maynard said.

And record inflation only makes it worse.

"It’s especially difficult for the vulnerable populations, so foster care and children in foster care, they are hit hard," Maynard said.

Her team is busy preparing for their "Very Merry Christmas Parade" for foster families on Sunday. They're expecting more kids will need gifts this year.

Fortunately, Fran said donations haven't dried up due to the economy.

"So, we definitely appreciate the gifts that come in financially," Maynard said.

If you would like to donate, click here.