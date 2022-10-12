Amid low vaccination rates, First Lady Biden promotes new booster in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the First Lady of the United States comes to town, between the news media and her supporters hoping to post on social media, a crowd of all ages seems to follow.

"Everybody wanted to get close to Dr. Biden to touch her," said Juanita Lockert, who was receiving her booster shot Wednesday.

"She had some M&M’s for me," said four-year-old Kylee Joy Brooks. "From the White House," added her aunt.

"I was coming anyway, and then when I found out Dr. Biden is going to be here, that will be even better," said Helen Sneed, who was also getting her booster.

But beyond the spectacle of it all, there was a special message First Lady Jill Biden hoped to share.

"Thank you — all of you — for coming out here today and getting your COVID update," said First Lady Biden.

The goal of the event was to improve sluggish COVID booster numbers in Tennessee.

According to the CDC, in Tennessee, 63.7% have gotten at least one dose, 55.7% have gotten two doses, but only 46.7% have gotten at least one booster after their first two doses.

"We have a very low vaccine rate, and we need our people to come out and get vaccinated and to show the others it’s OK," said Lockert.

"I don’t want to see you in the hospital; I don’t want to see you on a ventilator; I don’t want to see you dying when it could have been prevented," said Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Medical Director of Metro Nashville Public Health.

Tennessee's low booster rate is concerning to Dr. Wright because the booster is supposed to better protect patients against the new variants.

"50% the original virus, 50% omicron. So, it helps boost the original, but it also boosts Omicron — and since Omicron is what we’re currently on, hopefully, it helps boost us as the virus continues to change," said Wright.

That promise was enough to get Helen to roll up her sleeve.

"I need to make sure I do everything to keep me healthy so I can take care not only of myself but my husband," said Sneed.

First Lady Biden also broke a little news during her visit. She announced that the CDC has officially shifted the age range for the new booster. Originally it was children 11 years and older. Now the CDC will allow boosters for ages five and older.