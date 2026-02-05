Amid outage issues, here's how to drive when traffic lights are broken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the city is being cleaned up and power is being restored, you may still be running into an issue on the roads.

Broken traffic lights due to the recent storm, like on James Robertson Parkway, have stalled traffic, caused confusion, and created dangerous situations.

"One of my teammates mentioned this morning that she almost got ran over," said Brittani Littleton, who goes to work along JRP.

She tells us she knows how to navigate an intersection with broken lights — by proceeding as if it were a 4-way stop.

"I wait. If I got there first, I go first, and then if I didn't, I'll just wait and let the other side go," she explained.

State law says you should stop completely at the intersection, then proceed based on who arrives first. If two cars arrive at the same time, give the one on the right the right of way.

"I think in cities, people often rush to get to where they're going," said a Nashville newcomer, Lina Gallego. "But I think that in areas like this, we all need to look out for each other, especially after this storm, and make sure we're all driving safe."

Wednesday afternoon, NDOT crews finally came to repair the lights along James Robertson Parkway.

As power slowly gets restored, you may also come in contact with lights that are flashing red or yellow. When the lights are flashing red, the state driving manual says to treat it like a stop sign, coming to a stop and going when it's safe. When the lights are flashing yellow, you don't need to stop; just drive slowly and safely.

