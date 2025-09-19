Amid special election to replace Rep. Mark Green in Tenn., one county explains purge of 80k voters from rolls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early voting is underway in the special election to replace fromer Republican congressman Mark Green.

Davidson County's Administrator of Elections, Jeff Roberts, said the cost of the primary and general elections in Davidson County will be more than a million dollars.

Roberts appeared on Inside Politics and also discussed why 80,000 voters in Davidson County were purged from the election rolls this year.

He said the timing had nothing to do with the special election and is the result of "making sure our voter rolls are as clean as possible."

Most of those purged were cut from the rolls in March, before anyone knew a special election was coming.

They were cut from the rolls after the Davidson County Election Commission sent letters to voters more than two years ago, that were returned as undeliverable.

People whose letters were returned were purged after they did not vote in two consecutive November elections.

"We don't purge anyone 90 days before an election," Roberts said.

He said people purged may have moved or died.

Roberts said if someone was purged, and they come to vote in the primary election they can re-register to vote for the general election, which is on December 2.

Last month we invited the eleven republican candidates and the four democratic candidates running the special election primaries to come on Inside Politics.

This week we finished highlighting all of the candidates running.

State Rep. Lee Reeves (R-Franklin) represents a portion of Williamson County in the Tennessee Legislature.

"I'm one hundred percent school choice. I supported that bill going in," State Rep. Reeves said.

He benefited from hundreds of thousand dollars from pro-voucher or school choice groups to win his legislative seat.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "If there were concern you are a one issue candidate, what would say?

State Rep. Reeves responded, "Well, I'd say I talked about a lot of things. School choice was certainly an issue in the race last year for state house, but I talked about immigration. That was the number one thing I talked about. I'm talking about that this year as well."

He said his first bill in Congress would be to ban birthright citizenship.

Republican Joe Leurs is a retired Metro police detective.

He joined the Marines at the age of 19 and served in combat overseas before being injured.

"I am a product of what the American Dream can be. I was middle class. I didn't have really anything. I joined the Marine Corps. I got my education. I was able to start a business," Leurs said.

He said he is running because, "our country is in turmoil right now" and because he wants "to bring back the honor of our police, our protectors, and the honor of the US Constitution."

He said he would have voted for President Trump's budget bill, but as a veteran, he's opposed to cutting their benefits.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "If there were a vote to cut those benefits, GI Bill type benefits, how would you vote?"

Leurs responded, "Absolutely not. Our American service members deserve nothing less. They put their life on the line for you and me, and that benefit is for signing on the dotted line."

Early voting in the democratic and republican primary is happening right now.

Primary election day is October 7. The General election is December 2.