'An awesome forum for African American issues': Urban Outlook receives Communication Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, the African American Heritage Society hosted their 23rd annual Black Tie Affair at 7:00 p.m. in the Embassy Suites in Cool Springs.

Each year, AAHS presents an award to groups or individuals in the community for their accomplishments — and this year, NewsChannel 5+ and April Eaton received a "Communication Award" for Urban Outlook, a show that has been on NewsChannel 5+ for over 20 years!

Urban Outlook talks about the issues impacting the African American Community, and the possible solutions. The latest episode was about the Nashville Conference on African-American History and Culture.

A statement to April Eaton, host of Urban Outlook, from AAHS reads:

Urban Outlook is an awesome forum for African American issues and we thank you for inviting us to share our stories on the Channel 5 network. We appreciate your support to our community and your continued support to our organization. We commend you for your accomplishments and wish you much success as you continue your journey in a profession that is essential and paramount to our world today.



AAHS's mission is to chronicle the lives and contributions African Americans have made in Williamson County, and to collect, preserve and interpret artifacts that pertain to African American History in Williamson County.

