'An epicenter of storytelling' inside an airport flower shop on Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is the Lily Palmer store's second Valentine's Day at BNA.
"I think we are positioned perfectly in Nashville because people are coming out and then they see us," Master Florist Ms. Sandy said.
This holiday is like their Super Bowl with hours and hours of prepping flowers. The lesson they went in the holiday with — be ready.
"I'm not sure what to expect. We think that we'll do double the numbers just because more people have seen us here," Ms. Sandy said.
The shop does more than wrap bouquets, but can act as a pit stop for flyers to spread the love.
To hear some love stories the shop has heard watch the video above.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp