'An epicenter of storytelling' inside an airport flower shop on Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is the Lily Palmer store's second Valentine's Day at BNA.

"I think we are positioned perfectly in Nashville because people are coming out and then they see us," Master Florist Ms. Sandy said.

This holiday is like their Super Bowl with hours and hours of prepping flowers. The lesson they went in the holiday with — be ready.

"I'm not sure what to expect. We think that we'll do double the numbers just because more people have seen us here," Ms. Sandy said.

The shop does more than wrap bouquets, but can act as a pit stop for flyers to spread the love.

