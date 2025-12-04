An HVAC expert explains how to stay warm and save money this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Temperatures are plummeting, and keeping warm is top of mind.

Jake Redd with Air Conditioning Service, Inc. in Nashville says there's one routine task that might save you this winter.

"[The] number one thing you can do for your air conditioner is remember to change your filter," he said.

What can also keep you warm and save you money is checking your system's maintenance twice a year.

"You might invest a couple hundred dollars in maintenance every year versus, you know, if your blower motor goes out, depending on what machine you have, that could be $800, $500, $1500," added Redd.

NewsChannel 5 also asked Redd how to set the thermostat to stay warm and within budget.

While advice varies, his personal take is to set it at a comfortable temperature and keep it there to avoid strain on the system.

"Especially right now, when it's cold outside and you have a large heat demand, much better to just maintain the current temperature," he said.

Meanwhile, his team is hard at work on both maintenance and repair calls this week. They're happy to help and remind you to help yourself.

Redd also said if you have a furnace, maintenance can avoid not only a cold weather catastrophe but a case of carbon monoxide poisoning — so it's important to do periodic checks and have a carbon monoxide detector.

