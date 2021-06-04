Andrew Delke likely to appear in court today for motions hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There could be major developments in the murder trial of decommissioned Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke. Delke shot Daniel Hambrick during a chase back in 2018.

Sources tell NewsChannel 5 that a hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday Judge Monte Watkins’ courtroom. It’s unclear what prompted the hearing, due to a gag order that's in effect for the case, but we do expect they will be significant.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that some motions will be be heard, witnesses are going to be called and some new evidence that has surfaced will be presented.

This case has caught the attention of not only the City of Nashville but the entire nation during a time when of many high-profile cases involving police.

In 2018, Delke was in a foot chase with Hambrick after a traffic stop. Delke said Hambrick was armed with a gun and posed an "imminent threat.”

However, the prosecution says there wasn't a threat after looking at surveillance video. Hambrick was shot in the back and killed, and Delke faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Delke's trial is set to start on July 12 after it was pushed back because of the pandemic. It will happen here in Davidson County. A request for a change of venue has been denied twice.

Right now, Delke remains out on bond.