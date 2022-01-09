Andrew Delke parole board meeting set for Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Metro police officer Andrew Delke, convicted in the death of Daniel Hambrick, has a parole hearing on Monday.

Delke pled guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of Daniel Hambrick.

Delke initially faced murder charges in the case and Hambrick's family was upset with the deal. The family continues to mourn their loss and demand justice.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk sent a letter to the state parole board last month, reminding the board that Delke waived his right to parole as part of the plea and should not be released early from his three-year sentence.

