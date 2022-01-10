Andrew Delke to appear before parole board today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Andrew Delke, a former Metro police officer serving time for the death of Daniel Hambrick, will appear before a parole board on Monday at 9 a.m.

Since August, Delke has been serving time at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center, not scheduled for release until January 2024. As part of a plea agreement, Delke agreed to a three-year sentence without parole. During Monday's hearing, he's expected to reaffirm the agreement to waive his right to parole.

The Hambrick family expressed outrage last summer when Delke was given a deal to plead guilty to a lesser charge just days before the trial was set to start. Delke was facing a murder charge but ultimately pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The family’s attorney begged the judge to reconsider since Hambrick’s mother had not been consulted before the deal was made.

Hambrick’s mother Vickie Hambrick has asked to be present at Monday's hearing.

District Attorney Glenn Funk sent a letter to Sheriff Daron Hall reminding him of the Victim's Rights Amendment to the Tennessee Constitution which states she has the right to be present at any hearing in this case, and wanted to make certain that the sheriff's office will accommodate her.

In a separate letter, Funk reminded the state parole board last month that Delke waived his right to parole as part of the plea deal and should not be released early from his three-year sentence.

Attorney David Raybin, who represents Delke, also submitted a letter to the board reminding it of the plea agreement.

Delke’s sentence however could shrink by one month for every month he stays out of trouble.