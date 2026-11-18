NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Andrew Jackson's Hermitage is among the newest spots in middle Tennessee to embrace the holiday season, offering a special Christmas tour of the former president's historic home — by lamplight.

WATCH: Andrew Jackson's Hermitage offers Christmas tours by lamplight this season

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage offers Christmas tours by lamplight this season

Visitors can explore the mansion and surrounding grounds, discover early 19th-century holiday décor, hear stories from the Jackson family and learn the origins of some longstanding American Christmas traditions.

Watch the video attached to this story to see Josh Smith, one of the Hermitage's Visitor Experience Guides, share details about what guests can expect to see on the tours, why lamplight plays such a central role and why sharing these traditions and ways of life from the past matters.

The tours take place at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from November 13 through December 19, and again on December 26.

Want to see the mansion glow by lamplight before you go? Watch our full video tour of Andrew Jackson's Hermitage to get a first look at the early 19th-century holiday décor and hear the Jackson family stories behind America's cherished Christmas traditions — then share which tradition surprises you most or tell me about your favorite historic holiday spot in Middle Tennessee by emailing me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by journalist Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.