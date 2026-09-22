HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $130 million in improvements are planned for Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, one of Middle Tennessee's most historic sites. The upgrades aim to transform how visitors experience the presidential home.

The project includes a new 70,000-square-foot visitor and education center, a new entry road, an outdoor amphitheater, and new visitor amenities. Workers will also restore several historic spaces across the property.

WATCH: Andrew Jackson's Hermitage set for $130M upgrade that will transform visitor experience

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage set for $130M upgrade that will transform visitor experience

The Hermitage Foundation revealed conceptual renderings of the re-imagined museum Monday. The designs show a modernized approach to the presidential center and aim to enhance the educational experience for all guests.

"The design is intended to preserve important historic views while creating a much stronger connection between the visitor and education center, the landscape and the historic core of the site."

The foundation will now move forward with finalizing these designs.

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