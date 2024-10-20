Angel Flights: Local pilots fly donations to hurricane victims

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Weeks after Hurricane Helene, families in East Tennessee and North Carolina are still suffering.

It's why a group of pilots are have been flying airplanes full of supplies to hard-to-reach areas.

That includes Ans Wishing, a pilot out of Mufreesboro, who says this is all possible through Angel Flight Soars.

The organization, made up of a group of volunteer pilots, normally provides flights to patients in rural areas who need to access a city for their medical needs.

"When something like this happens, a hurricane, they've got the structure already set up to jump in and help," explained Wishing.

He says 15 flights have already soared out of Murfreesboro, most going to Greenville, Tennessee.

"It's reinspired my faith in humanity, you know," said Tim Griffith, an airport employee helping out with donations Saturday.

"Especially with a year like this, where it's like election year, everyone seems to be fighting...but this really shows what America's really about you know? Everyone comes together no matter what."

If you want to donate, Wishing says think of what you would need while camping in the cold. Tents, flashlights, heaters, cooking equipment, and warm, new clothing, are a couple of examples.

The Murfreesboro Airport is accepting donations for the next flight inside the airport until Monday, October 21. You can check the city website for updates on future flights.

If you want to donate or learn how to get more involved with Angel Flights, you can visit their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.