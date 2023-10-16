Angel Tree Program in Nashville gears up to make Christmas happen for families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, the Salvation Army is calling on the generosity of the community.

As the organization expects an increased demand for their services this Christmas, they are urging the public to open their hearts and wallets to ensure that children and seniors in Nashville have a joyful holiday season.

"It's hard to believe that the holiday season is here. Christmas is right around the corner, and we've been gearing up and preparing for this since about June of this year to make Christmas happen for Nashville,' said Captain Philip Canning, the Salvation Army's Area Commander.

The holiday season, known as the most wonderful time of the year, is traditionally a season of giving.

However, in the backdrop of the ongoing challenges, charitable giving saw a decline in the United States last year. Despite this, the Salvation Army is poised to serve even more families in need this year.

"We are working closely with our community partners here in Nashville to get the applications into the hands of individuals that need them," Canning said.

He highlighted the significant costs associated with the Angel Tree program, which exceeded $1 million last year. This program involves collecting donated items and fulfilling the holiday wishes of over 5,500 children and seniors in the Nashville area.

"We are seeing an increased need across the board. So, we're expecting an increased need during the Christmas season as well."

This increased need comes at a time when many nonprofits are grappling with rising demands for their services, especially those providing support to individuals and families in need.

The decline in donations last year coincided with an increase in the cost of living and the end of federal assistance provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total charitable giving fell to $499 billion, marking a 3.4% drop from the record levels seen in 2021. When adjusted for inflation, Giving USA's 2023 annual report reported a substantial decrease of 10.5% in charitable giving for the year 2022.

Despite these challenges, Captain Canning remains optimistic.

"We believe in the generosity of the people of the Volunteer State. We're confident they will live up to the name and give what they can," he said.

The Salvation Army's iconic Angel Trees will be going up on Nov. 4 at locations including Green Hills, Cool Springs, and River Gate malls.

This longstanding program allows the public to select ornaments from the trees, each representing a child or senior in need, and purchase gifts to help make their holiday wishes come true.

As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army is urging the Nashville community and beyond to come together and support those who are less fortunate. In the spirit of giving, they hope to make this Christmas a season of hope and joy for all.