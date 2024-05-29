Animal rescue group responds to dozens of cats left in crates on the roadside in Marshall County

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — An animal rescue group, Lucky's Cat House, says it responded to a call of dozens of cats and kittens left on the side of the road in Marshall County, stuffed in crates and taped up totes with airholes in them.

Dozens of cats and kittens were left in crates and totes — 28 cats in all, according to Lucky's Cat House.

On top of the totes was a handwritten note: "Baby cats inside. Please help them. Thank you!"

One of the cats inside the crates was dead, according to the group.

"How can somebody have it in their mind that this is the right thing to do?" said Brandy Fox, with Lucky's Cat House.

The folks at Lucky's Cat House have spent the day getting the cats back to their normal selves again, but it's left the non-profit overwhelmed.

"We run on donations, all volunteers, we're always putting the pleas out for volunteers and fosters because without that, we can't function," Brandy said.

They just ask that whoever dropped the kittens off on the side of the road, or anyone else who thinks it's an appropriate solution, to think twice.

"Try to find out what resources are available, start with your local animal shelter, they should have the resources of what's available in those communities," Brandy said.

Here is more information about Lucky's Cat House, including links to their Amazon wish lists.