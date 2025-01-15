Animal rescue organizations send warning to pet owners during coyote mating season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a sad reality that sometimes our small pets are not safe on their own outside. Predators, including coyotes, pose a threat.

Kerra Bennett, a former wildlife biologist who cares deeply about all animals, said development in neighborhoods often disrupts wildlife habitats.

“When you see construction in the neighborhood, oftentimes you will see displaced animals. So you might see an influx of various wildlife in an area,” Bennett said.

Animal rescue groups are reminding pet owners to protect their pets, as coyotes become more aggressive and active during their mating season, which can start in January. According to TWRA, mating season typically occurs in February and March.

“If you live in a heavily wooded area, kind of like over here, there very well may be coyotes in the area,” Bennett said.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Barry Cross explained that coyotes are usually nocturnal but can be spotted during the day in mating season.

Cross also noted that coyotes’ food sources include all sorts of small mammals.

“A coyote’s food source will be everything from rabbits, squirrels, field mice, and other small mammals,” Cross said. “Small pets aren’t much different from small mammals.”

To protect pets, Bennett encourages owners to walk them on a leash and avoid leaving them unattended.

“Make sure the area is well-lit so you can see any dark and creepy corners where something might be lurking,” she said.

With habitat destruction increasing due to development, more communities are encountering wildlife.

“They are carnivores. They are looking for resources. As their habitat is diminished, resources will become scarce for them,” Bennett said.

Despite these challenges, Bennett believes humans and wildlife can coexist peacefully.

“I think they’re all special and have their place in the world and the ecosystem,” she said.

The TWRA advises homeowners to take steps to avoid attracting coyotes, including securing sheds and other potential den sites, keeping food and trash out of yards, and never feeding wildlife.

If a coyote approaches, they recommend yelling at the animal and backing away.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com