Animal rescues, shelters full after natural disasters

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal shelters across the country are full after a series of natural disasters.

"It just seems everywhere we turn, everywhere is full," said Michael Cunningham.

Michael Cunningham said at Animal Rescue Corps they picked up 15 dogs and 4 cats from Baton Rouge, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida hit. This helps free up space for displaced animals because their owners might be looking for them.

"It takes an immense toll on animals,” Cunningham said. “And it’s important that our communities step up and bring them into their homes."

Michael said it's been a perfect storm. "Kitten season runs into hurricane season,” Cunningham said, “I have a big sigh of relief when it gets to December.”

He said when national disasters hit, there’s a lot of donations that flow in because it tugs at people’s heartstrings. In some northern states, Michael said there are waitlists to adopt animals.

"We move a lot of animals out of the south, and they get adopted quickly," Cunningham said.

An 8-month-old pup named Harry was in Louisiana before the hurricane hit, and is being treated for a skin condition. The good news is, they hope to have Harry and the other hurricane evacuees ready to be adopted within a week.

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue also took in some hurricane evacuees. Meanwhile, shelters in Humphreys County are still working around the clock to help animals following deadly flooding two weeks ago.