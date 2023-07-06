Annual bee harvest happening Thursday at Gaylord Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, things are getting sweet at Gaylord Opryland Resort during the annual bee harvest.

Gaylord Opryland Resort is home to nine beehives and harvests its own honey, which the resort incorporates into food and drink offerings along with the resort’s spa treatments. The honey is harvested once a year and this year it will be on July 6.

Chefs harvested 40 gallons last year and hope to have about the same this year.

They also melt down the wax capping and form them into bricks that can be utilized to brush onto new frames or to make candles, chap stick or healing sticks.