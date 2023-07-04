Annual Hot Chicken Festival takes place at East Park on Independence Day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival is today at East Park.

Organizers say if the food doesn't entice you, the Fire Truck Parade and live music from local bands might do the trick! The event starts with a parade at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of 9th Street and goes down Woodland Street. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Organizers say it is free to get into the park, but you will need to buy the hot chicken. Deer Park Water is providing free water for this year's festival. There will also be local vendors to provide a variety of businesses to support and foods for families to try. Some of those businesses are Nashville Chicken and Waffles, Hattie B's, Buns on the Run, King of Pops and a lot more.

The live music will be provided by local bands in Nashville. Some of the groups are Love Montage, Keeps, and Quiet Entertainer. The performances will be on the stage near the Woodland Street entrance.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. It may be last minute, but they are always accepting volunteers. You can sign up here.