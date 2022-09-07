Anonymous donor offers $10,000 reward in 2020 Nashville murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 2020 murder investigation could be getting new life thanks to a $10,000 reward from an anonymous donor.

Benjamin Lane was shot at his townhouse on Colbert Way in East Nashville on August 11, 2020.

The reward does have a timeline on it. It expires on August 23, 2023.

The suspect's vehicle involved was a copper Kia Sportage.

"Lane and his girlfriend were putting together furniture when she heard a loud shotgun blast and Lane fell to the ground. She immediately rendered aid to Lane who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died," MNPD said.

In addition to the $10,000 you could get a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous.