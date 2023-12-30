Another arrest made in connection to death of 2-year-old Ventura Mora-Francisco

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Dec. 29, Sara Mora was arrested for Accessory After the Fact for assisting her boyfriend, Ashton Cole Sensing, with fleeing from law enforcement.

Mora is the mother of 2-year-old Ventura MoraFrancisco, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2023 while Sensing was babysitting. Sensing was arrested on Dec. 14 for murdering the child — he admitted to getting upset with the child throughout the day before reportedly throwing the child into a wall and hitting him until Mora-Francisco was unresponsive.

Sara Mora admitted to Law Enforcement that she took Sensing to an undisclosed location in Ashland City and later back to Putnam County during investigations, according to police. She is on bond of $10,000 and has a court date set for Jan. 29, 2024.