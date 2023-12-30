Watch Now
News

Actions

Another arrest made in connection to death of 2-year-old Ventura Mora-Francisco

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:17 AM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 11:17:42-05

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Dec. 29, Sara Mora was arrested for Accessory After the Fact for assisting her boyfriend, Ashton Cole Sensing, with fleeing from law enforcement.

Mora is the mother of 2-year-old Ventura MoraFrancisco, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2023 while Sensing was babysitting. Sensing was arrested on Dec. 14 for murdering the child — he admitted to getting upset with the child throughout the day before reportedly throwing the child into a wall and hitting him until Mora-Francisco was unresponsive.

Sara Mora admitted to Law Enforcement that she took Sensing to an undisclosed location in Ashland City and later back to Putnam County during investigations, according to police. She is on bond of $10,000 and has a court date set for Jan. 29, 2024.


Carrie recommends:

How an undergrad formed a forever bond with a cancer patient at Vanderbilt

“Grab your tissues for this one. Chris Davis brings us a beautiful story of one man at the end of his life, and another just beginning his in many ways, and their fast and deep friendship forged by happenstance. Trust me, this one is worth your time."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens