Another teenager shot and killed in Nashville: Community pushes for increased youth safety funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a tragic incident that shocked the community, 17-year-old Ebonique Farris was shot and killed on Father's Day in the courtyard of a North Nashville apartment complex.

This marks the ninth homicide this year in Nashville where the victim was 17 or younger.

The shooting occurred outside the Cumberland View apartments. The alleged shooter, a 23-year-old man, surrendered to police at the scene. Authorities recovered his gun, and during an interview, the man admitted to shooting Farris during a verbal argument.

Ebonique’s death is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving Nashville’s youth. Just days earlier, 16-year-old Justin Robinson was shot and killed in Madison Park. Weeks before, 13-year-old Aayden Hayes was fatally shot at Red Caboose Park.

In response to the growing concern over youth violence, metro leaders have committed to investing in initiatives aimed at keeping the city's youth safe.

During a recent roundtable discussion with reporters, Mayor Freddie O’Connell emphasized the importance of crime prevention and providing opportunities for young people.

“We're trying to focus on safety, making sure we resolve crimes as they come up, prevent crimes before they occur as best as we can. And also make sure young people have access to the best opportunities they can to avoid crime altogether,” said Mayor O’Connell.

The issue of youth safety was also a major topic during the recent public budget hearing, where young residents urged council members to take action.

The Southern Movement Committee has proposed a "Varsity Spending Plan," requesting $2 million to establish restorative justice programming in community centers and schools, and to create a new Office of Youth Safety.

Metro Council's Budget & Finance Chair Delishia Porterfield advocates for these initiatives in the operating budget. Porterfield highlighted significant allocations in the proposed budget aimed at enhancing youth safety.

“One thing that I'm extremely proud of is that we were able to invest $1 million toward youth safety. $250,000 of that will go directly to our parks department to enhance community center programming for our youth and $750,000 of that will go toward creating an Office of Youth Safety,” Porterfield said.

The Metro Council is set to take a final vote on Porterfield's substitute operating budget tomorrow. If approved, this budget will guide the city's spending for the upcoming fiscal year.