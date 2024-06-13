Another teen's life cut short in third teen-involved shooting in under a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Tragedy struck once again as a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot last night at a park in Madison, marking the third teen-involved shooting in the Nashville area in less than a month.

The victim, identified as Justin Robinson, was critically injured during a dispute with other teenagers at Madison Park on North Dupont Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

This incident comes just weeks after a 13-year-old boy was killed at Bellevue Park, heightening concerns about youth violence across the community.

Lakendrick Covington, a 23-year-old community member, expressed his alarm and sadness over the recent surge in violence.

“It just makes me feel like there's nowhere safe like there's no safe space for you to go anymore. It's just like, where can I go?” Covington said.

He emphasized his efforts to set a positive example for younger kids, advocating for non-violent conflict resolution.

“I don't even try to play tough or anything. I just try to be the mediator. It's not that serious; we can talk it out. We don't have to fight or shoot it out or anything like that, you know, because it's just crazy out here.”

The latest shooting involved two rival groups of teenagers who met up and got into a fight, which escalated into gunfire.

Justin Robinson was picked up by a passing driver who brought him and another teen to the hospital. Sadly, Justin did not survive.

“This is really sad to hear because it's like, you've got so much life ahead of you. And it's just like, one decision can mess your whole life up and it can cost you everything,” Covington said.

According to Newschannel 5's independent crime count, over 30 homicides in Nashville, so far in 2024, and more than a dozen of the victims have been under the age of 18.

Metro Police have reported that the shooter left the scene. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.