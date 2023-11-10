Another year of dancing and having fun for a good cause with the Dance Party for ALZ

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking to dance this weekend to great music we have an event for you! This Sunday is the 6th annual Dance Party to end Alzheimer's.

Every year is a different decade theme, and this year is the 2000s. So you can pull back out your low-rise, bell bottom jeans, or baggy clothes and just have fun dancing to the best 2000s hits.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are online or you can get buy them at the door.

Actress and co-host of the event, Nikki DeLoach, said this event is near and dear to her heart because she gets to host it with one of her closest friends, Ashley Williams, who started the dance party for Alzheimer's after losing her mother to the disease.

DeLoach lost her father as well to dementia. But this party is a positive experience meant to bring people together to have a good time for a meaningful cause.

"When you go through really hard things, I have found that it's not only a way to honor a person that you lost, I lost my dad two years ago, he was 66. It's a way for me to honor him, it's a way to give back to others. and its' a way for me to take my pain and to give it some purpose...which I have found to be so healing," said DeLoach.

DeLoach and Williams are Hallmark actresses, and they are inviting all of their Hallmark universe friends so you might recognize them if the network is your guilty pleasure!

They will do a fun dance performance together and there will be live music.

The goal is to raise more than $500,000.