NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An antebellum home and more than a hundred acres in Whites Creek will be auctioned.

The area is rich in history.

"And dates back to 1797, before Nashville was a city," said Whites Creek Historical Society's Vice President Angela Williams.

The home is known as The Graves House, and it was built in the 1850s. However, the land was inhabited long before that, according to Williams. She’s more than the Historical Society's VP; she's also a neighbor of the property.

"We have archaeological proof from the archaic age 5,000 years ago that there are communities of Native Americans that lived here who predate our present-day tribes," Williams said.

Later, a herd of cows grazed on the land.

"This is referred to as Little Switzerland because of all the dairy farms that were out here," Williams said.

At one point it was Country Maid Dairy, and Williams said they helped supply Metro Schools with milk. Now, instead of livestock, auction signs sit in the pasture.

After the owners, the Thompson couple, passed away, their family decided to auction off more than a hundred acres.

"They are trying to reach some kind of balance between selling out to the highest bidder — some developer from Chicago — versus having 5-acre tracts that local people can have a mini farm on," Williams said.

The property has been divided into 18 pieces.

"I think we’re in a sweet spot of what all the rules of development mean in Nashville, where we can maintain rural character but also support the evergrowing demand for housing in Davidson County," said Williams.

She hopes the antebellum home will be saved. There are roughly 10 historic homes within 5 miles of the farm.

"Everybody understands development is coming and they have to come up with it, but to preserve Nashville’s history and Nashville’s character — what makes us Nashville — we have to be careful about how we look at these opportunities," Williams said.

The auction is at 11 a.m. Saturday on Dry Fork Road. Learn more details here.