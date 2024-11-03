Anticipation, uncertainty: How the election may be affecting your mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're days away from Election Day and there's a lot on the line: including your mental health.

If you've been feeling the stress of election season, you're not the only one.

"A lot of anticipation, a lot of uncertainty," therapist Lauren Martin, with Novel Counseling, observed this time of year. "We just weren't designed to take in this much information this quickly all the time."

Martin says managing the content you consume, like election ads and poll updates, can help. So can simply taking care of yourself.

"[Make] sure you're not coping in unhelpful ways. There's a difference between having a glass of wine on Election Night and having a bottle of wine on Election Night," she laughed.

We also know talking about politics can be hard.

When it comes to conversations with people you might not agree with, Martin says set boundaries if you need to. Otherwise, try to show respect, understanding, and kindness.

"Sometimes all we want is to be heard and understood," she explained. "I think you get so caught up in the 'ugh!' of it all, we almost forget we're talking to another human that we want in our lives."

Martin says managing your stress can look like a lot of different things. It can be self-care, employing certain coping mechanisms, or talking to a professional. It's always good to explore those options to figure out what's best for you.

