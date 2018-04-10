Antioch Church Honors Shooting Victim

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, members of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ honored Melanie Crow, who was killed in a shooting at the church.
Minister Joey Spann told NewsChannel 5 the congregation is continuing to heal in the aftermath of the mass shooting.
On Monday, church members planted a tree to honor Crow.
Minister Spann said he appreciates law enforcement thinking of him and his congregation.