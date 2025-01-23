Antioch community joins hands, holds vigil after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With quiet music in the background, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell took the microphone inside an Antioch church.

The community gathered inside the sanctuary after a teenage girl died at the hands of a shooter inside the Antioch High School cafeteria. The shooter died after turning the gun on himself.

An additional teenager suffered a gunshot graze wound.

Leaders asked the community to inhale and exhale. Those inside the wooden pews joined hands.

"We have to reckon once against with the devastation of gun violence once again," Freddie O'Connell said. "We grieve together tonight as a city. We responded together earlier today. We have to respond tomorrow amidst the chaos. We feel frustration and anguish. We will heal together. Our communities deserve better. I have two daughters and they should be safe and feel safe."

Delishia Porterfield cried on the stage. As a Metro Nashville Councilwoman, Porterfield said she had to recognize the grief she felt as a parent. She is a Metro Councilwoman At Large.

"There are not too many words," Porterfield said. "I live right here. So many of you know me and the students impacted by this. I am a mother, and I have a 17-year-old daughter in our public schools. Antioch can overcome anything that comes our way and we acknowledge that hurt. We will work together and be together."

Melissa Alvarez said it was said the community had to come together under these pretenses. She is with the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network.

"I see so many who care so much," Alvarez said. "I have been around gun violence a long time. I have been to more than enough vigils that I care to even think about. I am sorry. I am sorry to everyone. I am a mother to three kids in Metro schools. This is terrifying. You're allowed to grieve and be sad. You're allowed to be scared. I am, too. But there is something hopeful when I look out and see everyone here."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.