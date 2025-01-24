Antioch community unites to support students, families and teachers affected by school shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is no doubt that Dayana Corea Escalante’s death has left a profound impact on the Antioch community, touching the hearts of people and students across Nashville.

In response, Metro Nashville Public Schools has been utilizing the Southeast Community Center to provide resources and support for those affected.

“I feel for all the kids,” said Nashville resident Sandra Beard. “Back in my day, it wasn’t this.”

Beard is one of many community members stepping up to support Antioch High School staff, students, and families. She has been dropping off food at the Southeast Community Center, which has become a hub for healing after the recent school shooting.

Students are finding ways to process the tragedy and honor the life of their 16-year-old classmate.

"They’ll be able to talk to us about what happened, and they’re making posters and stuff for Josselin," said Londyn Rucker, an Antioch High School sophomore, shared,

Rucker and her friend, junior Jayla Fisher, were both present at the school when the shooting occurred.

“We shouldn’t have experienced that,” Fisher said. “I don’t wish that on anyone because it was very scary.”

For Beard, the tragedy hits close to home, as her senior grandson is also processing the trauma. “He’s shaken up because he heard the gunshots,” she said. “He just left out of the cafeteria.”

The shooting has left the entire community grappling with grief and disbelief. Nashville resident Andrew Murphy expressed his frustration.

“I didn’t expect another shooting to happen,” he said.

The tragedy has sparked conversations about safety.

“The system kind of failed us, in my opinion,” Rucker added.

Despite the pain, the Antioch community remains united in its grief.

“Our whole motto is Antioch blue and white,” Rucker said. “Just knowing that people are there for us, supporting us, just makes it a little bit better.”

As the community rallies together, many are hopeful change will happen because no one wants this to become the norm.

“You’re sending them off to school, but you never know if they’re going to come back,” said Beard. “That’s not right.”

