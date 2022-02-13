Antioch family businesses burglarized leaving owners to cover damages worth thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two small businesses in the same Antioch shopping center are broken into surveillance video is helping show what happened.

Two thieves are seen smashing front door windows with each striking a separate store.

Family-owned business "El Bizcochito Bakery" has been opened for just three months offering Mexican baked goods and cakes.

On Friday, owners say they woke up to the sound of their alarm going off.

"It was just scary, confusing, as to why this happened...It seemed very planned like they had it thought out which is kind of scary, said Nicolas Schaw who works at El Bizcochito.

The store had been broken into, their door smashed, along with their cash register.

The break-in has made owners think about adding more security, but despite this heartbreaking setback, they will keep pushing forward.

"Right away after it happened that's the first thing we couldn't thought of places like the gas station they have the metal bar, stuff like that.That's just the next move. We can't really stop. We just have to keep going. Keep moving forward, move on from it and just learn from it," Schaw said.

Donut Time was the other business impacted.

The owners welcome anybody with a sweet craving to stop by, and hope people continue supporting both businesses.

The address if you want to support the bakery is 2211 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013.