Antioch HS 911 calls reveal frightened students, family members during shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 911 calls released by the Metro Nashville Police Department detail the moments immediately after the shooting at Antioch High School Wednesday.

This comes days in the aftermath of the school shooting, which killed a 16-year-old girl. After firing 10 rounds, the 17-year-old shooter turned the gun on himself. Another student was grazed with a bullet. An additional student tripped and fell in the chaos, injuring his face.

At least two students called from the campus grounds, breathless after running to get out of the school.

"I just ran out right now, I'm outside. It's like a lot of people," one student who called 911 said.

In at least one call, the caller was unclear whether someone was shot initially.

911 dispatchers fielded the calls while getting first responders to the scene.

"Officers are going to be pulling up really fast. They're not going to know where the problem is, so just make sure you keep your hands in a safe place," one 911 dispatcher told a caller.

Police released a total of 10 911 calls. In several cases, family members called on behalf of students inside the school who let them know a shooting took place.

911 dispatchers employed a real-time translation service on two of the calls, looping in a live person to translate the calls from Spanish speakers to the English-speaking dispatchers.

School is supposed to resume at Antioch High School on Tuesday. Students took to the capitol on Monday asking for gun reform ahead of returning to class.