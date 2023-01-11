Watch Now
Antioch Library offers free haircuts on Tuesdays

Posted at 6:28 PM, Jan 10, 2023
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's probably not what you expect at the library: free haircuts and manicures. But that's what you'll find on Tuesdays at the Southeast Branch in Antioch.

Southeast Branch partners with Genesis Career College every Tuesday to provide the community with free services. Students from the Genesis Career College offer the free services as a way to get hours for their licenses.

One Southeast Branch library worker said community members were really appreciative of the timely services.

"It's huge gratitude throughout the community," said Program Specialist for Adult Services Sam Staton. "It's like, 'oh, well, I didn't have the money to get a haircut this week, but now there's this program and I've come out for it,' so just: thank you."

The stylists' teachers were on-site too, to help if a client asked for a cut the artist hadn't learned yet.

"Anybody who wants to come in is welcome to a haircut or to a manicure," said Staton. "You don't even have to have a library card — although I'm gonna ask you to sign up when you come in, for sure!"

Workers say the partnership is a great way to connect people with the library and supply a boost of confidence.

If you missed out, no worries — the Southeast Branch partners with Genesis Career College every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

