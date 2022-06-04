Antioch neighborhood notified their trash pick up could end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in one Antioch neighborhood are worried they're losing their trash pick up.

The city informed them they made an error and pick up isn't supposed to happen in their community.

It was news that caught many neighbors in Old Hickory Commons by surprise.

"Apparently, some information was sent and the homeowners, we were not aware of it. All of the sudden, we received notice that they were going to stop our trash service," said Shirley Early, a six-year resident of the neighborhood.

For years, she's had regular trash pick up out of city trash cans.

However, the way the neighborhood was built means it's actually supposed to have dumpsters. The number of buildings in each row exceeded a city statute.

The city acknowledges this is an error that's gone on for at least a decade.

Now, the residents here only have two options: to have dumpsters for hundreds of homes or switch to a private service.

Both will cost more money.

"We have a lot of single people here with single incomes," said Early. "We have single parents here. Of course, we have families here as well. Gas prices have gone up, and groceries have gone up. We just can't afford another cost right now."

Early said she wants the community to be grandfathered in.

However, a representative for Metro says they're trying to correct the error and no exception will be made.

Council Member Joy Styles said this is the city's fault, and residents shouldn't have to pay for it.

"What we just have to do as a city is say, we failed, because we did," said Styles. "We absolutely failed. We came up with a policy, we didn't enforce it. We turned a blind eye to it. And now we're turning around and saying too bad so sad, and you now need to figure out a way to pay for this."

Even with Metro's explanation, the city struggled with its trash service over the past two years.

At one point, they even had to hire other contractors to help keep up with the need.

