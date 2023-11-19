Antioch nonprofit gifts 300 frozen turkeys and food boxes to community for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch nonprofit kicked off the season by giving away 300 frozen turkeys and food boxes for neighbors in need.

Volunteers with Stronger Than My Father say it was important for them to provide people with food to have the best Thanksgiving ever.

"The last two years we’ve given out frozen turkeys and food boxes to help families that are in need this holiday season," Stronger Than My Father Founder, Marcus Meneese, said.

The founder of the nonprofit Marcus Meneese says everyone deserves to be happy on the holidays, and for a lot of people having food on the table brings that joy. He's also teaching valuable life lessons to the kids his foundation mentors.

"This gave me the opportunity to see the hunger that’s going on here and the crisis people are going through. As we pour into them we want them to pour into other people and teach them the value of giving back," Meneese said.

Marcus knows the work he’s doing is changing lives. He's showing compassion and love, while also making a difference in the lives of kids.

Stronger Than My Father mentors local kids to teach them everything from how to change a tire and cooking safety.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the program, you can visit their Facebook.

