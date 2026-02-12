Antioch residents demand landlord fulfill promises after vehicle towing disputes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Antioch mobile home residents rally against landlord over towing harassment and broken promises

Residents at the Suburban Mobile Home Park in Antioch are demanding that their landlord stop what they call towing harassment and fulfill promises made to improve living conditions.

The tenant advocacy group Unidos Por Un Cambio organized another rally on Wednesday, delivering a petition signed by 100 households to address ongoing disputes with North Carolina-based Jones Estates, which purchased the property and implemented new restrictions.

The conflict began when Jones Estates introduced a 2024 rule limiting residents to two cars per trailer, leading to widespread vehicle towing that residents say cost about $500 per day in fees.

Neighbors chanted that they want the towing harassment to stop.

The parking restrictions have created significant disruption in people's everyday lives, particularly affecting residents with disabilities or chronic illnesses who need medical providers and therapists to visit their homes.

"Residents that have disabilities or chronic illnesses who need medical providers and therapists come to their house to provide services to them. They will get their cars towed as well," organizer Cecilia Guerrero said.

The tenant union formed last year after neighbors successfully stopped the towing of a single mother with a child who has Down syndrome. Following that incident, Jones Estates promised to create visitor parking and build a playground for residents.

"They made some promises, and they haven't followed through on these promises," Guerrero said.

In April, a scheduled town hall meeting between tenants and their landlord was canceled at the last minute after their attorney and a Metro council member attempted to enter the meeting.

"They have not contacted the residents," Guerrero said.

While the towing has stopped, residents say they now face new fines for minor infractions.

"Maybe they have some Christmas lights in their trailer. Maybe they have a chair that is outside, just the littlest things, they are getting fined hundreds of dollars. Some of them are being threatened with eviction," Guerrero explained.

The petition asks Jones Estates to allow four vehicles per home, including work trucks, which are currently prohibited.

Residents said a lot of them work in construction.

Residents also want a timeline for the promises already made by the property management company.

One resident said they want these changes so they can live a better life.

Residents said they need the extra parking.

Jones Estates and its management company, Stackhouse Management, did not respond to requests for comment on the protest and petition.

Spanish quotes in this story were translated by bilingual reporter Patsy Montesinos.

