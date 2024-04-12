Antioch students raise $20K to send meal kits to refugees in Bangladesh

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some students in Antioch are giving us all a reason to be proud.

Students at Lighthouse Christian School on Blue Hole Rd. raised more than $21,000 to spend on supplies for meal kits. The kits will be sent to refugees at the largest refugee camp in Bangladesh.

According to school officials, the meals are distributed in the Rohingya Refugee Camp. The 600-acre camp is home to 1.2 million refugees originally from Myanmar, where many are not welcomed anymore.



Carrie recommends: Ravenwood High sends 3-year-old to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee "There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!" -Carrie Sharp

This project is also a part of the school's ministry. The meal kit distribution allows the school to share their religious beliefs with refugees receiving their meal kits.

The best part? Any extra meal kits will help people locally. They'll be given to The Branch Ministry to hand out to people in need.

You can still help Lighthouse Christian School with its ongoing fundraising efforts. Click here to go to their fundraising page to donate.

I absolutely love hearing about the good things happening in our community. Send me an email at bethany.davison@newschannel5.com!