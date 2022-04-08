Antioch woman finds 175 lottery tickets on the side of the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman in Antioch is trying to solve a mystery involving 175 lottery drawing tickets she said she found in a box on the side of the road.

She said the tickets include at least one $500 winner.

Cathy Midkiff said she found the lottery tickets after stopping to pick up a meal at a drive-thru for her friends at work.

"When I was pulling out, I looked down, and there they were," Midkiff said.

Midkiff said some tickets were scattered onto the road, after nearly being run over by passing cars. Midkiff said she started checking them when she got home, finding at least one $500 winner.

But instead of cashing the ticket herself, Midkiff said she wants to do the right thing and find the tickets' rightful owners.

"In all honesty, it really needs to go back to who they belong to," Midkiff said.

After coming across the $500 ticket, Midkiff said she's stopped checking the others.

"I just don't wanna know if they're all winning tickets," Midkiff said. "Because if I find out they're all winning tickets, I'm gonna need a vacation."

The Tennessee Lottery said this is why it's important to sign the back of your lottery tickets when you get them.

If they're left unsigned, like these tickets were, whoever holds the ticket, technically owns it. The Tennessee Lottery said they're looking to get in contact with Midkiff, to find the tickets' rightful owners.

