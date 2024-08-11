Antique ring collection helps hospital patient through rare illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A 20-year-old with a rare blood disorder is finding joy in the little things.

Natalie Philbeck was hospitalized at Tristar Centennial Children's Hospital in June with severe aplastic anemia.

She's currently waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

In the meantime, Philbeck's family came up with a unique way to lift her spirits.

Her dad made a Facebook post calling for friends, family, and even strangers to send Natalie's favorite jewelry: antique rings.

By now, over 50 make up her collection. They're rings from all over the world, each with a different story.

Philbeck says it's where they come from that means the most.

"The rings are amazing, but the letters that people have sent have been the best part," she explained.

Natalie will get her transplant, thanks to her brother, who's her donor, in two weeks.

If you want to give Natalie an antique ring, you can send it to the address below.

TriStar Centennial Medical Center Attn: Natalie Philbeck

2300 Patterson St.

Nashville, TN 37203

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.